Jacksonville, FL
7979 VOLVO ST
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM
7979 VOLVO ST
7979 Volvo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7979 Volvo Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Detached shed in back yard also
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7979 VOLVO ST have any available units?
7979 VOLVO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7979 VOLVO ST have?
Some of 7979 VOLVO ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7979 VOLVO ST currently offering any rent specials?
7979 VOLVO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7979 VOLVO ST pet-friendly?
No, 7979 VOLVO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7979 VOLVO ST offer parking?
No, 7979 VOLVO ST does not offer parking.
Does 7979 VOLVO ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7979 VOLVO ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7979 VOLVO ST have a pool?
No, 7979 VOLVO ST does not have a pool.
Does 7979 VOLVO ST have accessible units?
No, 7979 VOLVO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7979 VOLVO ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7979 VOLVO ST has units with dishwashers.
