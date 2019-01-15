All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 PM

7954 MT RANIER DR

7954 Mount Ranier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7954 Mount Ranier Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Impeccable Southside home in desirable, gated Hampton Park community. New roof, exterior paint & landscaping 2018 & 2019. With almost 3,000 sf, 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms, this nicely appointed home features hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom closets, custom built-ins in family room and 5th bedroom. Outdoor oasis has pavered & screen enclosed patio, large covered area, built-in hot tub. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & large breakfast room. Hampton Park is conveniently located near St Johns town center & features pool, kids pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and soccer field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7954 MT RANIER DR have any available units?
7954 MT RANIER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7954 MT RANIER DR have?
Some of 7954 MT RANIER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7954 MT RANIER DR currently offering any rent specials?
7954 MT RANIER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7954 MT RANIER DR pet-friendly?
No, 7954 MT RANIER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7954 MT RANIER DR offer parking?
No, 7954 MT RANIER DR does not offer parking.
Does 7954 MT RANIER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7954 MT RANIER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7954 MT RANIER DR have a pool?
Yes, 7954 MT RANIER DR has a pool.
Does 7954 MT RANIER DR have accessible units?
No, 7954 MT RANIER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7954 MT RANIER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7954 MT RANIER DR has units with dishwashers.

