7954 MT RANIER DR

Impeccable Southside home in desirable, gated Hampton Park community. New roof, exterior paint & landscaping 2018 & 2019. With almost 3,000 sf, 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms, this nicely appointed home features hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom closets, custom built-ins in family room and 5th bedroom. Outdoor oasis has pavered & screen enclosed patio, large covered area, built-in hot tub. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & large breakfast room. Hampton Park is conveniently located near St Johns town center & features pool, kids pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and soccer field.