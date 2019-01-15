Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7952 Gulf Road South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7952 Gulf Road South
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7952 Gulf Road South
7952 Gulf Road South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7952 Gulf Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7952 Gulf Road South have any available units?
7952 Gulf Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7952 Gulf Road South currently offering any rent specials?
7952 Gulf Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7952 Gulf Road South pet-friendly?
No, 7952 Gulf Road South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7952 Gulf Road South offer parking?
No, 7952 Gulf Road South does not offer parking.
Does 7952 Gulf Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7952 Gulf Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7952 Gulf Road South have a pool?
No, 7952 Gulf Road South does not have a pool.
Does 7952 Gulf Road South have accessible units?
No, 7952 Gulf Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 7952 Gulf Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7952 Gulf Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7952 Gulf Road South have units with air conditioning?
No, 7952 Gulf Road South does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
