All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 795 East 56th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
795 East 56th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:40 PM

795 East 56th Street

795 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

795 East 56th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1791479

Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has over 868 square feet of space, with access to a porch and large yard. Refrigerator and stove are to be delivered and installed. Minutes away from I-95. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 East 56th Street have any available units?
795 East 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 East 56th Street have?
Some of 795 East 56th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 East 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
795 East 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 East 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 795 East 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 795 East 56th Street offer parking?
No, 795 East 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 795 East 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 795 East 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 East 56th Street have a pool?
No, 795 East 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 795 East 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 795 East 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 795 East 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 East 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia