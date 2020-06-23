All apartments in Jacksonville
7938 Austin Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7938 Austin Road

7938 Austin Road · No Longer Available
Location

7938 Austin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7938 Austin Road have any available units?
7938 Austin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7938 Austin Road currently offering any rent specials?
7938 Austin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7938 Austin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7938 Austin Road is pet friendly.
Does 7938 Austin Road offer parking?
No, 7938 Austin Road does not offer parking.
Does 7938 Austin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7938 Austin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7938 Austin Road have a pool?
No, 7938 Austin Road does not have a pool.
Does 7938 Austin Road have accessible units?
No, 7938 Austin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7938 Austin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7938 Austin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7938 Austin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7938 Austin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
