Jacksonville, FL
7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive

7936 Vineyard Lake Rd N · No Longer Available
Location

7936 Vineyard Lake Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deercreek

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Deercreek - Lake view! 6 Bedroom, 4.5 bath single family home located in the Deercreek community. Tenant responsible for all lawn care and pool care.

(RLNE4987166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have any available units?
7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
