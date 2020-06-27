Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive
7936 Vineyard Lake Rd N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deercreek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7936 Vineyard Lake Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deercreek
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Deercreek - Lake view! 6 Bedroom, 4.5 bath single family home located in the Deercreek community. Tenant responsible for all lawn care and pool care.
(RLNE4987166)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have any available units?
7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7936 N Vineyard Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia