7935 Cocoa Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom in Arlington! - This updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is on a large fenced lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the Regency mall and minutes away from Downtown.



Features:

- Front Patio

- Fenced Yard

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE5121493)