All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7935 Cocoa Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7935 Cocoa Ave.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

7935 Cocoa Ave.

7935 Cocoa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7935 Cocoa Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom in Arlington! - This updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is on a large fenced lot. Plenty of room for gardening or activities. Near the Regency mall and minutes away from Downtown.

Features:
- Front Patio
- Fenced Yard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5121493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7935 Cocoa Ave. have any available units?
7935 Cocoa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7935 Cocoa Ave. have?
Some of 7935 Cocoa Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7935 Cocoa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7935 Cocoa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7935 Cocoa Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7935 Cocoa Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7935 Cocoa Ave. offer parking?
No, 7935 Cocoa Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7935 Cocoa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7935 Cocoa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7935 Cocoa Ave. have a pool?
No, 7935 Cocoa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7935 Cocoa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7935 Cocoa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7935 Cocoa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7935 Cocoa Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia