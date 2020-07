Amenities

patio / balcony new construction

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 new construction

new construction. built in 2019. never lived in. available for immediate occupancy. Come and rent this immaculate home and be the 1st one to live in this spacious 4/2 with a huge yard. Sit and sip your coffee in your front porch. Great affordable rent.

We accept section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.