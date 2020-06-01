793 Reflection Cove Rd E, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Pecan Park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this great 4 bedroom 2.5 baths. Stainless steel Appliance/Family/Living Room combo w/fireplace Dining Rm./natural lighting. Large Master Suite downstairs w/lrg master bath/Separate Shower and Walk-in Closet. Upstairs offers 3 full BR one full Bath and a lrg loft. Three Car Garage/ Screened in Porch. Community amenities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
