Jacksonville, FL
7920 Merrill Road # 313
7920 Merrill Road # 313

7920 Merrill Rd 313 · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

7920 Merrill Rd 313, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlingwood

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Nice Second Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit in Merrill Pines - Well Maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in gated Merrill Pines community. Community pool, clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have any available units?
7920 Merrill Road # 313 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7920 Merrill Road # 313 currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Merrill Road # 313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Merrill Road # 313 pet-friendly?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 offer parking?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 does not offer parking.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have a pool?
Yes, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 has a pool.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have accessible units?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 does not have units with air conditioning.
