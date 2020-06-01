Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
Jacksonville, FL
7920 Merrill Road # 313
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7920 Merrill Road # 313
7920 Merrill Rd 313
No Longer Available
Location
7920 Merrill Rd 313, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlingwood
Amenities
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Nice Second Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit in Merrill Pines - Well Maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in gated Merrill Pines community. Community pool, clubhouse
Application available at: www.coastalcitymanagement.com
(RLNE3844476)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have any available units?
7920 Merrill Road # 313 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7920 Merrill Road # 313 currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Merrill Road # 313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Merrill Road # 313 pet-friendly?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 offer parking?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 does not offer parking.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have a pool?
Yes, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 has a pool.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have accessible units?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7920 Merrill Road # 313 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7920 Merrill Road # 313 does not have units with air conditioning.
