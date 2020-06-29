All apartments in Jacksonville
7917 GULF RD S
7917 GULF RD S

7917 Gulf Road South · No Longer Available
Location

7917 Gulf Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tree Top Estates, close to I 295, NAS and Orange Park. Major grocery store just down the street. Family friendly neighborhood. Open great room with vaulted ceiling. Extra large bonus room. Don't miss out on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7917 GULF RD S have any available units?
7917 GULF RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7917 GULF RD S have?
Some of 7917 GULF RD S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7917 GULF RD S currently offering any rent specials?
7917 GULF RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 GULF RD S pet-friendly?
No, 7917 GULF RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7917 GULF RD S offer parking?
No, 7917 GULF RD S does not offer parking.
Does 7917 GULF RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 GULF RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 GULF RD S have a pool?
No, 7917 GULF RD S does not have a pool.
Does 7917 GULF RD S have accessible units?
No, 7917 GULF RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 GULF RD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7917 GULF RD S has units with dishwashers.
