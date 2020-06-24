All apartments in Jacksonville
791 Assisi Lane #1004
791 Assisi Lane #1004

791 Assisi Ln 1004 · No Longer Available
Location

791 Assisi Ln 1004, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Assisi Lane #1004 have any available units?
791 Assisi Lane #1004 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 791 Assisi Lane #1004 currently offering any rent specials?
791 Assisi Lane #1004 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Assisi Lane #1004 pet-friendly?
No, 791 Assisi Lane #1004 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 791 Assisi Lane #1004 offer parking?
No, 791 Assisi Lane #1004 does not offer parking.
Does 791 Assisi Lane #1004 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Assisi Lane #1004 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Assisi Lane #1004 have a pool?
No, 791 Assisi Lane #1004 does not have a pool.
Does 791 Assisi Lane #1004 have accessible units?
No, 791 Assisi Lane #1004 does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Assisi Lane #1004 have units with dishwashers?
No, 791 Assisi Lane #1004 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 791 Assisi Lane #1004 have units with air conditioning?
No, 791 Assisi Lane #1004 does not have units with air conditioning.
