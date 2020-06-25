All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

7909 WAINWRIGHT DR

7909 Wainwright Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7909 Wainwright Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy remodeled home on a quiet street with a LARGE lot. Property has a new HVAC, new appliances, refinished hardwood floors, new water heater, new plumbing in most areas, and a single car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

