7909 WAINWRIGHT DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy remodeled home on a quiet street with a LARGE lot. Property has a new HVAC, new appliances, refinished hardwood floors, new water heater, new plumbing in most areas, and a single car attached garage.