Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7902 JASPER AVE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

7902 JASPER AVE

7902 Jasper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7902 Jasper Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This charming home built in 2005 has 3 bedrooms with wall to wall carpet, Master bedroom with full bathroom and additional full bathroom. Ceramic tile floors in main living areas, Galley kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Single car garage and space for vehicles on driveway. No fencing at this property. New appliances being delivered!Freshly painted inside and ready for new tenants. APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED W/E 9/28WE DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN SECTION 8 / VOUCHER PROGRAMSPETS LIMITED WITH APPROVAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 JASPER AVE have any available units?
7902 JASPER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 JASPER AVE have?
Some of 7902 JASPER AVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 JASPER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7902 JASPER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 JASPER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7902 JASPER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7902 JASPER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7902 JASPER AVE offers parking.
Does 7902 JASPER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 JASPER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 JASPER AVE have a pool?
No, 7902 JASPER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7902 JASPER AVE have accessible units?
No, 7902 JASPER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 JASPER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 JASPER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

