7902 JASPER AVE

This charming home built in 2005 has 3 bedrooms with wall to wall carpet, Master bedroom with full bathroom and additional full bathroom. Ceramic tile floors in main living areas, Galley kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. Single car garage and space for vehicles on driveway. No fencing at this property. New appliances being delivered!Freshly painted inside and ready for new tenants. APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED W/E 9/28WE DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN SECTION 8 / VOUCHER PROGRAMSPETS LIMITED WITH APPROVAL