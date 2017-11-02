All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7869 Turnstone Cir W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7869 Turnstone Cir W
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:09 AM

7869 Turnstone Cir W

7869 Turnstone Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7869 Turnstone Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single-Story 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3546 Sq. Ft. Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7869 Turnstone Cir W have any available units?
7869 Turnstone Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7869 Turnstone Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
7869 Turnstone Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7869 Turnstone Cir W pet-friendly?
No, 7869 Turnstone Cir W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7869 Turnstone Cir W offer parking?
No, 7869 Turnstone Cir W does not offer parking.
Does 7869 Turnstone Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7869 Turnstone Cir W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7869 Turnstone Cir W have a pool?
No, 7869 Turnstone Cir W does not have a pool.
Does 7869 Turnstone Cir W have accessible units?
No, 7869 Turnstone Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 7869 Turnstone Cir W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7869 Turnstone Cir W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7869 Turnstone Cir W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7869 Turnstone Cir W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia