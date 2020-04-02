All apartments in Jacksonville
7852 Catskills Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7852 Catskills Court

7852 Catskills Court
Location

7852 Catskills Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,352 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard and a water view, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7852 Catskills Court have any available units?
7852 Catskills Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7852 Catskills Court have?
Some of 7852 Catskills Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7852 Catskills Court currently offering any rent specials?
7852 Catskills Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7852 Catskills Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7852 Catskills Court is pet friendly.
Does 7852 Catskills Court offer parking?
Yes, 7852 Catskills Court does offer parking.
Does 7852 Catskills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7852 Catskills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7852 Catskills Court have a pool?
No, 7852 Catskills Court does not have a pool.
Does 7852 Catskills Court have accessible units?
No, 7852 Catskills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7852 Catskills Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7852 Catskills Court does not have units with dishwashers.
