Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7846 PRAVER DR W
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7846 PRAVER DR W
7846 Praver Drive West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7846 Praver Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BAYMEADOWS (32217) - Separate Living Room & Dining Room - Eat in Kitchen - Tile / NEW Carpet - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookups - Kitchen Equipped - 1 Car Garage - Patio - Fenced Back Yard - Off Street Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7846 PRAVER DR W have any available units?
7846 PRAVER DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7846 PRAVER DR W have?
Some of 7846 PRAVER DR W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7846 PRAVER DR W currently offering any rent specials?
7846 PRAVER DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7846 PRAVER DR W pet-friendly?
No, 7846 PRAVER DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7846 PRAVER DR W offer parking?
Yes, 7846 PRAVER DR W offers parking.
Does 7846 PRAVER DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7846 PRAVER DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7846 PRAVER DR W have a pool?
No, 7846 PRAVER DR W does not have a pool.
Does 7846 PRAVER DR W have accessible units?
No, 7846 PRAVER DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 7846 PRAVER DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 7846 PRAVER DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
