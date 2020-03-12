Rent Calculator
7839 118th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7839 118th St.
7839 118th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7839 118th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
4/2 off Ricker Road - All brick 4/2 home with 2 car garage.
(RLNE4566042)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7839 118th St. have any available units?
7839 118th St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?

Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7839 118th St. currently offering any rent specials?
7839 118th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7839 118th St. pet-friendly?
No, 7839 118th St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7839 118th St. offer parking?
Yes, 7839 118th St. does offer parking.
Does 7839 118th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7839 118th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7839 118th St. have a pool?
No, 7839 118th St. does not have a pool.
Does 7839 118th St. have accessible units?
No, 7839 118th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7839 118th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7839 118th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7839 118th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7839 118th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
