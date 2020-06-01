All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7837 Enderby Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7837 Enderby Avenue South
Last updated March 2 2020 at 3:57 PM

7837 Enderby Avenue South

7837 Enderby Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7837 Enderby Avenue South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7837 Enderby Avenue South have any available units?
7837 Enderby Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7837 Enderby Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
7837 Enderby Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7837 Enderby Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 7837 Enderby Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 7837 Enderby Avenue South offer parking?
No, 7837 Enderby Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 7837 Enderby Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7837 Enderby Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7837 Enderby Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 7837 Enderby Avenue South has a pool.
Does 7837 Enderby Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 7837 Enderby Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 7837 Enderby Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 7837 Enderby Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7837 Enderby Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 7837 Enderby Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia