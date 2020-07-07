7828 Pipit Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/641d4300e4 ----
This cute one-bedroom one-bath home has laundry hookups in the shed connected to the carport, tile floors in the living areas, and carpet in the bedrooms, a large fenced-in back yard. Get ready to be charmed!
Please note, this property is covered by JEA electric, is on well water, and has a septic system.
-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals.
-Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable.
-Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent.
-All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years.
-After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form.
-Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent.
-Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent.
-Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in.
-One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.