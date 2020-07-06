7825 Denham Rd W

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f9045205e ---- This adorable home features new flooring, new paint and fixtures! Featuring a large private fully fenced in backyard and spacious back patio! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Do not miss the chance to make this house your home! Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.