Jacksonville, FL
7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E

7823 Moss Pointe Trail East · No Longer Available
Location

7823 Moss Pointe Trail East, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home that features brick fireplace, garden tub , living room dining room combo, eat in kitchen , attached 2 car garage , screened in Lanai , Fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have any available units?
7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have?
Some of 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E currently offering any rent specials?
7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E pet-friendly?
No, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E offer parking?
Yes, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E offers parking.
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have a pool?
No, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E does not have a pool.
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have accessible units?
No, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E has units with dishwashers.
