Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E
7823 Moss Pointe Trail East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7823 Moss Pointe Trail East, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home that features brick fireplace, garden tub , living room dining room combo, eat in kitchen , attached 2 car garage , screened in Lanai , Fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have any available units?
7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have?
Some of 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E currently offering any rent specials?
7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E pet-friendly?
No, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E offer parking?
Yes, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E offers parking.
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have a pool?
No, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E does not have a pool.
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have accessible units?
No, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7823 MOSS POINTE TRL E has units with dishwashers.
