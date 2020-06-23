Rent Calculator
7822 Dubois Drive
7822 Dubois Drive
7822 Dubois Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7822 Dubois Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Manor
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Normandy/Fouraker area. Newly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bath home. This home is super nice, and features inside laundry, stove, fridge, central heat & AC.
Section 8 ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7822 Dubois Drive have any available units?
7822 Dubois Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7822 Dubois Drive have?
Some of 7822 Dubois Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7822 Dubois Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7822 Dubois Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 Dubois Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7822 Dubois Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7822 Dubois Drive offer parking?
No, 7822 Dubois Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7822 Dubois Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 Dubois Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 Dubois Drive have a pool?
No, 7822 Dubois Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7822 Dubois Drive have accessible units?
No, 7822 Dubois Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 Dubois Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7822 Dubois Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
