781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym game room parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous Queens Harbour Yacht & CC Rental with splash pool/spa. Former Model home features a custom kitchen with gas cooktop, Stainless Steel double ovens, microwave, Fridge & Beautiful cabinetry with custom hood vent & multiple drawer stacks. 1st Floor master suite with wood floors & large walk in closet, plus a spa-like master bath. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and game room with wet bar & Juliette Balcony. Guest Casita features kitchenette with Mini Fridge & microwave, plus a private bath. The adjacent balcony offers spectacular marsh views. Additional features include private elevator, oversized 2 car garage, neutral color palette, custom window treatments, central vacuum, spacious laundry & pre-wired speaker system. Enjoy use of tennis, pool & fitness. Immaculate Home.