Jacksonville, FL
781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT
781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT

781 Providence Island Court · No Longer Available
Location

781 Providence Island Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous Queens Harbour Yacht & CC Rental with splash pool/spa. Former Model home features a custom kitchen with gas cooktop, Stainless Steel double ovens, microwave, Fridge & Beautiful cabinetry with custom hood vent & multiple drawer stacks. 1st Floor master suite with wood floors & large walk in closet, plus a spa-like master bath. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and game room with wet bar & Juliette Balcony. Guest Casita features kitchenette with Mini Fridge & microwave, plus a private bath. The adjacent balcony offers spectacular marsh views. Additional features include private elevator, oversized 2 car garage, neutral color palette, custom window treatments, central vacuum, spacious laundry & pre-wired speaker system. Enjoy use of tennis, pool & fitness. Immaculate Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have any available units?
781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have?
Some of 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT currently offering any rent specials?
781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT pet-friendly?
No, 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT offer parking?
Yes, 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT offers parking.
Does 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have a pool?
Yes, 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT has a pool.
Does 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have accessible units?
No, 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT does not have accessible units.
Does 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 781 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT has units with dishwashers.
