778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

NEW Contemporary townhome in exclusive Queens Harbour! Open floor plan w/10' ceilings, Shaker style paneling, driftwood plank porcelain tile & plantation shutters. Finished guest casita over garage. Stairs feature White Oak treads w/wrought iron rail. Open kitchen features GE Cafe Series appliances; refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup brewing system, Dual fuel range with hood & baking drawer, Convection/Microwave Oven and Stainless interior Dishwasher, Carrara Quartz countertops and Moen fixtures. Master bath features freestanding bathtub w/contemporary tile & glass, separate shower w/rain head & walk-in closet. Relax in your private courtyard or enjoy Queens Harbour's exclusive community amenities. Available furnished also. Inquire for rate.