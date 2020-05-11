All apartments in Jacksonville
778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT

778 Providence Island Court · No Longer Available
Location

778 Providence Island Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
NEW Contemporary townhome in exclusive Queens Harbour! Open floor plan w/10' ceilings, Shaker style paneling, driftwood plank porcelain tile & plantation shutters. Finished guest casita over garage. Stairs feature White Oak treads w/wrought iron rail. Open kitchen features GE Cafe Series appliances; refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup brewing system, Dual fuel range with hood & baking drawer, Convection/Microwave Oven and Stainless interior Dishwasher, Carrara Quartz countertops and Moen fixtures. Master bath features freestanding bathtub w/contemporary tile & glass, separate shower w/rain head & walk-in closet. Relax in your private courtyard or enjoy Queens Harbour's exclusive community amenities. Available furnished also. Inquire for rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have any available units?
778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have?
Some of 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT currently offering any rent specials?
778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT pet-friendly?
No, 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT offer parking?
Yes, 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT offers parking.
Does 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have a pool?
Yes, 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT has a pool.
Does 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have accessible units?
No, 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT does not have accessible units.
Does 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT has units with dishwashers.
