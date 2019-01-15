776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 year new Contemporary townhome in exclusive Queens Harbour! Open floor plan with 10' ceilings, Shaker style paneling, driftwood plank porcelain tile and plantation shutters. Stairs feature White Oak treads with wrought iron rail. Open kitchen features GE Cafe Series appliances; refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup brewing system, Duel fuel range with hood and baking drawer, Convection/Microwave Oven and Stainless interior Dishwasher, Carrara Quartz countertops and Moen fixtures. Master bath features freestanding bathtub with contemporary tile and glass, separate shower with rain head and walk-in closet. Bedrooms feature pet-friendly performance carpet with green guard antimicrobial pad. New washer & dryer. Relax in your private courtyard or enjoy Queens Harbour's exclusive community amenit