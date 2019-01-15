All apartments in Jacksonville
776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT

776 Providence Island Court · No Longer Available
Location

776 Providence Island Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 year new Contemporary townhome in exclusive Queens Harbour! Open floor plan with 10' ceilings, Shaker style paneling, driftwood plank porcelain tile and plantation shutters. Stairs feature White Oak treads with wrought iron rail. Open kitchen features GE Cafe Series appliances; refrigerator with Keurig K-Cup brewing system, Duel fuel range with hood and baking drawer, Convection/Microwave Oven and Stainless interior Dishwasher, Carrara Quartz countertops and Moen fixtures. Master bath features freestanding bathtub with contemporary tile and glass, separate shower with rain head and walk-in closet. Bedrooms feature pet-friendly performance carpet with green guard antimicrobial pad. New washer & dryer. Relax in your private courtyard or enjoy Queens Harbour's exclusive community amenit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have any available units?
776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have?
Some of 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT currently offering any rent specials?
776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT is pet friendly.
Does 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT offer parking?
No, 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT does not offer parking.
Does 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have a pool?
Yes, 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT has a pool.
Does 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have accessible units?
No, 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT does not have accessible units.
Does 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 776 PROVIDENCE ISLAND CT has units with dishwashers.
