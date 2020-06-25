Rent Calculator
7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:54 PM
7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N
7759 Spring Branch Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Location
7759 Spring Branch Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Manor
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Listing agent is licensed realtor and owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N have any available units?
7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N have?
Some of 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N currently offering any rent specials?
7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N pet-friendly?
No, 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N offer parking?
No, 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N does not offer parking.
Does 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N have a pool?
No, 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N does not have a pool.
Does 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N have accessible units?
No, 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7759 SPRING BRANCH DR N has units with dishwashers.
