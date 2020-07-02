All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7745 BARRY DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7745 BARRY DR E
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

7745 BARRY DR E

7745 Barry Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7745 Barry Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7745 BARRY DR E have any available units?
7745 BARRY DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7745 BARRY DR E currently offering any rent specials?
7745 BARRY DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7745 BARRY DR E pet-friendly?
No, 7745 BARRY DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7745 BARRY DR E offer parking?
Yes, 7745 BARRY DR E offers parking.
Does 7745 BARRY DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7745 BARRY DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7745 BARRY DR E have a pool?
No, 7745 BARRY DR E does not have a pool.
Does 7745 BARRY DR E have accessible units?
No, 7745 BARRY DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 7745 BARRY DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7745 BARRY DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7745 BARRY DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7745 BARRY DR E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia