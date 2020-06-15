All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801

7740 Southside Blvd 2801 · (904) 204-1266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7740 Southside Blvd 2801, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7740 Southside Bouelvard - Sonoma #2801 #2801 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
online portal
tennis court
7740 Southside Bouelvard - Sonoma #2801 #2801 Available 07/10/20 Large Two Bedroom/Two Bath Condo at Sonoma! Great Location on Jacksonville's Southside! - **AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**

Sonoma Southside is a resort-styled condominium community featuring three spacious floorplans crafted to offer all residents a grand lifestyle at an exceptional value. Situated on over 22 lush, tropically landscaped acres near Tinseltown, this private gated community represents a true investment in your way of life. Located across from Deerwood Golf & Country Club, Sonoma Southside's proximity to downtown and the beaches makes it minutes from everywhere you want to be.

This condo is a first floor unit and features tile floors in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms!

- Private, gated community in a pristine setting
- Spectacular clubhouse and sparkling lake
- Two swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts
- State-of-the-art fitness center, business center
- Towering palms, lush, tropical landscaping

Small pets welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE2418547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 have any available units?
7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 have?
Some of 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 is pet friendly.
Does 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 offer parking?
No, 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 does not offer parking.
Does 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 have a pool?
Yes, 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 has a pool.
Does 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 have accessible units?
No, 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lost Lake Apartments
8681 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity