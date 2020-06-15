7740 Southside Bouelvard #2801

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse gym pool online portal tennis court

7740 Southside Bouelvard - Sonoma #2801 #2801 Available 07/10/20 Large Two Bedroom/Two Bath Condo at Sonoma! Great Location on Jacksonville's Southside! - **AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**



Sonoma Southside is a resort-styled condominium community featuring three spacious floorplans crafted to offer all residents a grand lifestyle at an exceptional value. Situated on over 22 lush, tropically landscaped acres near Tinseltown, this private gated community represents a true investment in your way of life. Located across from Deerwood Golf & Country Club, Sonoma Southside's proximity to downtown and the beaches makes it minutes from everywhere you want to be.



This condo is a first floor unit and features tile floors in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms!



- Private, gated community in a pristine setting

- Spectacular clubhouse and sparkling lake

- Two swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts

- State-of-the-art fitness center, business center

- Towering palms, lush, tropical landscaping



Small pets welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE2418547)