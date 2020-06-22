7740 Southside Blvd.#801

Amenities
All the amenities you want are all included with our pool, gym, tennis and basketball courts, a playground and beautiful grounds. Centrally located in Jacksonville.
Sonoma Condo on the first floor. This condo features wood flooring in living area, brand new carpet in the bedroom, and fresh paint. Screened patio. Includes washer and dryer. All the amenities you want are all included with a community pool, gym, tennis and basketball courts, and playground. Centrally located in Jacksonville.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/7740-southside-blvd801 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.