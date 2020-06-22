All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7740 Southside Blvd.#801

7740 Southside Blvd 801 · No Longer Available
Location

7740 Southside Blvd 801, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
All the amenities you want are all included with our pool, gym, tennis and basketball courts, a playground and beautiful grounds. Centrally located in Jacksonville.

Sonoma Condo on the first floor. This condo features wood flooring in living area, brand new carpet in the bedroom, and fresh paint. Screened patio. Includes washer and dryer. All the amenities you want are all included with a community pool, gym, tennis and basketball courts, and playground. Centrally located in Jacksonville.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/7740-southside-blvd801 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 have any available units?
7740 Southside Blvd.#801 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 have?
Some of 7740 Southside Blvd.#801's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Southside Blvd.#801 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 pet-friendly?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 offer parking?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 does not offer parking.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 have a pool?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 has a pool.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 have accessible units?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd.#801 does not have units with dishwashers.
