7740 Southside Blvd #2704

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Nice 2 bedroom condo available now! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Sonoma Southside condo community. This condo features over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space. This unit is located on the 2nd floor of a 2 story building. This unit has beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and dining areas. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for great storage and beautiful black appliances. This unit is very spacious with a huge living room and great size bedrooms! The unit has a private screened in patio and also comes with a full size washer/dryer.



Please call to schedule a showing!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



(RLNE4586963)