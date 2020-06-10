All apartments in Jacksonville
7740 Southside Blvd #2704

7740 Southside Blvd 2704 · No Longer Available
Location

7740 Southside Blvd 2704, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Nice 2 bedroom condo available now! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Sonoma Southside condo community. This condo features over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space. This unit is located on the 2nd floor of a 2 story building. This unit has beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and dining areas. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for great storage and beautiful black appliances. This unit is very spacious with a huge living room and great size bedrooms! The unit has a private screened in patio and also comes with a full size washer/dryer.

Please call to schedule a showing!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

(RLNE4586963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 have any available units?
7740 Southside Blvd #2704 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 have?
Some of 7740 Southside Blvd #2704's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Southside Blvd #2704 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 is pet friendly.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 offer parking?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 does not offer parking.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 have a pool?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 has a pool.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 have accessible units?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #2704 does not have units with dishwashers.
