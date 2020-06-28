7740 Southside Blvd #2703

Amenities

Nice ground floor 2 bedroom condo for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW*



This condo is a first floor unit and features tile floors throughout the entire unit. The kitchen is nicely renovated with nice black appliances and granite countertops. Very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom floorplan with over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and direct access to screened in patio. This unit is a must see!



Small pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5136460)