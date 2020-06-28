All apartments in Jacksonville
7740 Southside Blvd #2703

7740 Southside Blvd 2703 · No Longer Available
Location

7740 Southside Blvd 2703, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Nice ground floor 2 bedroom condo for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW*

This condo is a first floor unit and features tile floors throughout the entire unit. The kitchen is nicely renovated with nice black appliances and granite countertops. Very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom floorplan with over 1,300 sq. ft. of living space. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and direct access to screened in patio. This unit is a must see!

Small pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5136460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 have any available units?
7740 Southside Blvd #2703 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 have?
Some of 7740 Southside Blvd #2703's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Southside Blvd #2703 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 is pet friendly.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 offer parking?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 does not offer parking.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 have a pool?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 has a pool.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 have accessible units?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #2703 does not have units with dishwashers.
