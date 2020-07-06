All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7740 Southside Blvd #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7740 Southside Blvd #201
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

7740 Southside Blvd #201

7740 Southside Blvd · (904) 204-1266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7740 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7740 Southside Blvd #201 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
online portal
tennis court
Beautifully redone 3 bedroom in Sonoma! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Sonoma Southside is a nice condominium community featuring three spacious floorplans crafted to offer all residents a grand lifestyle at an exceptional value. Situated on over 22 lush, tropically landscaped acres near Tinseltown, this private gated community represents a true investment in your way of life. Located across from Deerwood Golf & Country Club, Sonoma Southside's proximity to downtown and the beaches makes it minutes from everywhere you want to be.

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom condo that boasts over 1,500 sq. ft. of living space! This condo is a first floor unit and features brand new laminate wood flooring throughout! The living room is very spacious and has a separate dining area. Kitchen has brand new black appliances. Washer/dryer connections. All 3 bedrooms are a great size! Master bedroom has direct access to the screened in patio.

- Private, gated community in a pristine setting
- Spectacular clubhouse and sparkling lake
- Two swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts
- State-of-the-art fitness center, business center
- Towering palms, lush, tropical landscaping

Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4847559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Southside Blvd #201 have any available units?
7740 Southside Blvd #201 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 Southside Blvd #201 have?
Some of 7740 Southside Blvd #201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #201 currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Southside Blvd #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #201 is pet friendly.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #201 offer parking?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #201 does not offer parking.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #201 have a pool?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #201 has a pool.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #201 have accessible units?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7740 Southside Blvd #201?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity