7740 Southside Blvd #201

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym

Beautifully redone 3 bedroom in Sonoma! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Sonoma Southside is a nice condominium community featuring three spacious floorplans crafted to offer all residents a grand lifestyle at an exceptional value. Situated on over 22 lush, tropically landscaped acres near Tinseltown, this private gated community represents a true investment in your way of life. Located across from Deerwood Golf & Country Club, Sonoma Southside's proximity to downtown and the beaches makes it minutes from everywhere you want to be.



Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom condo that boasts over 1,500 sq. ft. of living space! This condo is a first floor unit and features brand new laminate wood flooring throughout! The living room is very spacious and has a separate dining area. Kitchen has brand new black appliances. Washer/dryer connections. All 3 bedrooms are a great size! Master bedroom has direct access to the screened in patio.



- Private, gated community in a pristine setting

- Spectacular clubhouse and sparkling lake

- Two swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts

- State-of-the-art fitness center, business center

- Towering palms, lush, tropical landscaping



Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



