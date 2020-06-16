All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7740 Southside Blvd #1205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7740 Southside Blvd #1205
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7740 Southside Blvd #1205

7740 Southside Blvd 1205 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Baymeadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7740 Southside Blvd 1205, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
BIG 2/2 - **PRICE REDUCED*** Ready Now! Sonoma off Southside Blvd - Over 1300sf laid out for a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 baths. This home features spacious closets, screen patio with additional patio storage, plenty of kitchen cabinets, all appliances including built-in microwave, full-size washer, and dryer. Water/Sewer/Trash are all included in the rent. The neighborhood is scenic with 2 sparkling pools, 2 fenced playgrounds with basketball and tennis courts. The complex is large and makes for an interesting jogging course. This location offers easy access to Baymeadows, Deerwood, Gate Parkway, I-95, JTB, shopping, and dining. Somethings you must see for yourself. Call for instructions on how to view this beautiful home. It's ready for you!

(RLNE4440586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 have any available units?
7740 Southside Blvd #1205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 have?
Some of 7740 Southside Blvd #1205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Southside Blvd #1205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 pet-friendly?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 offer parking?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 does not offer parking.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 have a pool?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 has a pool.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 have accessible units?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #1205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia