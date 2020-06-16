7740 Southside Blvd #1205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

BIG 2/2 - **PRICE REDUCED*** Ready Now! Sonoma off Southside Blvd - Over 1300sf laid out for a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 baths. This home features spacious closets, screen patio with additional patio storage, plenty of kitchen cabinets, all appliances including built-in microwave, full-size washer, and dryer. Water/Sewer/Trash are all included in the rent. The neighborhood is scenic with 2 sparkling pools, 2 fenced playgrounds with basketball and tennis courts. The complex is large and makes for an interesting jogging course. This location offers easy access to Baymeadows, Deerwood, Gate Parkway, I-95, JTB, shopping, and dining. Somethings you must see for yourself. Call for instructions on how to view this beautiful home. It's ready for you!



(RLNE4440586)