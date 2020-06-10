All apartments in Jacksonville
7740 Southside Blvd #107
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7740 Southside Blvd #107

7740 Southside Blvd 107 · No Longer Available
Location

7740 Southside Blvd 107, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom in the Southside area! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

**FULLY FURNISHED ** 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the Sonoma Southside condo community. This condo features close to 800 sq. ft. of living space. This unit is located on the 1st floor of a 2 story building. This unit has beautiful tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for great storage. This unit is very spacious with a huge living room/dining room combination and great size bedroom! The unit has a private screened in patio and also comes with a stackable washer/dryer. Full linens and dishware included. Electric and water/sewer are included. **$50 monthly cap on electric.** 6 to 12 month terms welcomed.

Please call to schedule a showing!

Pets are welcomed. $250 non-refundable pet fee.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, $1,000 refundable security deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE4687645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Southside Blvd #107 have any available units?
7740 Southside Blvd #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 Southside Blvd #107 have?
Some of 7740 Southside Blvd #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #107 currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Southside Blvd #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Southside Blvd #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #107 is pet friendly.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #107 offer parking?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #107 does not offer parking.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #107 have a pool?
Yes, 7740 Southside Blvd #107 has a pool.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #107 have accessible units?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Southside Blvd #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 Southside Blvd #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
