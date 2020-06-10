7740 Southside Blvd #107

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom in the Southside area! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



**FULLY FURNISHED ** 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the Sonoma Southside condo community. This condo features close to 800 sq. ft. of living space. This unit is located on the 1st floor of a 2 story building. This unit has beautiful tile flooring throughout. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for great storage. This unit is very spacious with a huge living room/dining room combination and great size bedroom! The unit has a private screened in patio and also comes with a stackable washer/dryer. Full linens and dishware included. Electric and water/sewer are included. **$50 monthly cap on electric.** 6 to 12 month terms welcomed.



Please call to schedule a showing!



Pets are welcomed. $250 non-refundable pet fee.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, $1,000 refundable security deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



(RLNE4687645)