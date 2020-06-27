Amenities

7719 Old Kings Rd Available 08/30/19 Brand New House For Rent 3/2 $1295 - Brand NEW construction. NO HOA, NO CDD FEE! Paver driveway leads to a 3 bed, 2 bath home with open floorplan concept, high ceilings, welcoming gray walls, vinyl plank wood floors, 2 panel doors, 5'' baseboards, ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen island, white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, including microwave. Walk in Closet in master bedroom, inside laundry, covered back porch & one car garage. A LOT of HOUSE at an AFFORDABLE Price! 100% Financing when using our Preferred lender & Closing Costs assistance which means you can BUY for LESS than the deposit on a rental! Hurry make your appointment today & move into your OWN Home by the end of the month!



No washer & dryer. All the homes will have all kitchen appliances. Has bore well and septic tank. No water and sewer bill. Lawn care and pest control by tenants.



No Cats Allowed



