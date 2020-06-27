All apartments in Jacksonville
7719 Old Kings Rd

7719 Old Kings Rd S · No Longer Available
Location

7719 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
7719 Old Kings Rd Available 08/30/19 Brand New House For Rent 3/2 $1295 - Brand NEW construction. NO HOA, NO CDD FEE! Paver driveway leads to a 3 bed, 2 bath home with open floorplan concept, high ceilings, welcoming gray walls, vinyl plank wood floors, 2 panel doors, 5'' baseboards, ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen island, white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance, including microwave. Walk in Closet in master bedroom, inside laundry, covered back porch & one car garage. A LOT of HOUSE at an AFFORDABLE Price! 100% Financing when using our Preferred lender & Closing Costs assistance which means you can BUY for LESS than the deposit on a rental! Hurry make your appointment today & move into your OWN Home by the end of the month!

No washer & dryer. All the homes will have all kitchen appliances. Has bore well and septic tank. No water and sewer bill. Lawn care and pest control by tenants.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5039319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 Old Kings Rd have any available units?
7719 Old Kings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7719 Old Kings Rd have?
Some of 7719 Old Kings Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 Old Kings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7719 Old Kings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 Old Kings Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7719 Old Kings Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7719 Old Kings Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7719 Old Kings Rd offers parking.
Does 7719 Old Kings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7719 Old Kings Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 Old Kings Rd have a pool?
No, 7719 Old Kings Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7719 Old Kings Rd have accessible units?
No, 7719 Old Kings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 Old Kings Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7719 Old Kings Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
