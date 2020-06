Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Practically brand new home for rent! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was built in 2019. This home is close to 1,400 sq. ft. in living space. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout the entire home. Kitchen has granite countertops and black appliances. Master bathroom has dual sinks and walk-in shower! Home has washer/dryer connections. Two car garage. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.**New vinyl fence will be installed around entire yard at the end of February!**