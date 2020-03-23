Lovely pool home! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage single family home located on the Southside of Jacksonville in James Island! Tile throughout the house, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding in living area!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7709 CROSSTREE LN have any available units?
7709 CROSSTREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.