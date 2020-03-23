All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

7709 Crosstree Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely pool home! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage single family home located on the Southside of Jacksonville in James Island! Tile throughout the house, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding in living area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7709 CROSSTREE LN have any available units?
7709 CROSSTREE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7709 CROSSTREE LN currently offering any rent specials?
7709 CROSSTREE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7709 CROSSTREE LN pet-friendly?
No, 7709 CROSSTREE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7709 CROSSTREE LN offer parking?
Yes, 7709 CROSSTREE LN offers parking.
Does 7709 CROSSTREE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7709 CROSSTREE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7709 CROSSTREE LN have a pool?
Yes, 7709 CROSSTREE LN has a pool.
Does 7709 CROSSTREE LN have accessible units?
No, 7709 CROSSTREE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7709 CROSSTREE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7709 CROSSTREE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7709 CROSSTREE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7709 CROSSTREE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

