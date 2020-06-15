All apartments in Jacksonville
7703 Hare Avenue - 229
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:07 AM

7703 Hare Avenue - 229

7703 Hare Avenue · (904) 725-0303
Location

7703 Hare Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$535

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly Remodeled Studio
New Kitchens & Updated bathroom
Light Fixtures, Flooring and Paint
Pay Rent and send Maintenance Request On Line
Pets Allowed ( some restrictions apply)
We offer just the right mix of availability, with our quick responses to maintenance requests and a respect for our tenants need for privacy and convenience, and provide this with our online rent pay option. Our multi-family property puts a big focus on community, and we are situated close to grocery stores, schools, and churches of many denominations. Much of what the community has to offer is within walking distance, and we're close to the city bus line that can take you almost anywhere you want to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 have any available units?
7703 Hare Avenue - 229 has a unit available for $535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 have?
Some of 7703 Hare Avenue - 229's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Hare Avenue - 229 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 is pet friendly.
Does 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 offer parking?
No, 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 does not offer parking.
Does 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 have a pool?
No, 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 does not have a pool.
Does 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 have accessible units?
No, 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 Hare Avenue - 229 does not have units with dishwashers.
