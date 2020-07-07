Rent Calculator
7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD
7701 Timberlin Park Blvd
·
Location
7701 Timberlin Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Very nice one bedroom condo with club house and pool amenities. Convenient to shopping and fine restaurants. Washer/Dryer ''as is''
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD have any available units?
7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD have?
Some of 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD offer parking?
No, 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD has a pool.
Does 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7701 TIMBERLIN PARK BLVD has units with dishwashers.
