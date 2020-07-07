All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7698 Cranberry Lane S

7698 S Cranberry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7698 S Cranberry Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3/2.Located in Tree Top Estates
Fenced yard. Fireplace. Stainless appliances

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/7698-cranberry-lane-s ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have any available units?
7698 Cranberry Lane S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7698 Cranberry Lane S currently offering any rent specials?
7698 Cranberry Lane S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7698 Cranberry Lane S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7698 Cranberry Lane S is pet friendly.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S offer parking?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not offer parking.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have a pool?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not have a pool.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have accessible units?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not have accessible units.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not have units with air conditioning.

