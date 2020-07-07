Rent Calculator
7698 Cranberry Lane S
7698 Cranberry Lane S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
7698 Cranberry Lane S
7698 S Cranberry Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7698 S Cranberry Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3/2.Located in Tree Top Estates
Fenced yard. Fireplace. Stainless appliances
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/7698-cranberry-lane-s ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have any available units?
7698 Cranberry Lane S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7698 Cranberry Lane S currently offering any rent specials?
7698 Cranberry Lane S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7698 Cranberry Lane S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7698 Cranberry Lane S is pet friendly.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S offer parking?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not offer parking.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have a pool?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not have a pool.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have accessible units?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not have accessible units.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7698 Cranberry Lane S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7698 Cranberry Lane S does not have units with air conditioning.
