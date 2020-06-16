All apartments in Jacksonville
7679 Coatbridge Ter

7679 Coatbridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7679 Coatbridge Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home off Argyle Forest - Gorgeous 3/2 on a huge corner lot and cute front porch. The home is also on a culdesac . Inside is an open kitchen to the family room which has a corner set wood burning fireplace. A huge fenced in yard for Fido and cookouts is a plus! Cute dogs and pets are allowed, ugly ones are graded on a sliding scale. Fresh paint and clean tile make Koolaid spills easy to clean. Rentals are going fast in this price range so don't wait! Go see it now!!

(RLNE3712727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7679 Coatbridge Ter have any available units?
7679 Coatbridge Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7679 Coatbridge Ter have?
Some of 7679 Coatbridge Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7679 Coatbridge Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7679 Coatbridge Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7679 Coatbridge Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7679 Coatbridge Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7679 Coatbridge Ter offer parking?
No, 7679 Coatbridge Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7679 Coatbridge Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7679 Coatbridge Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7679 Coatbridge Ter have a pool?
No, 7679 Coatbridge Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7679 Coatbridge Ter have accessible units?
No, 7679 Coatbridge Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7679 Coatbridge Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7679 Coatbridge Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

