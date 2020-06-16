7679 Coatbridge Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home off Argyle Forest - Gorgeous 3/2 on a huge corner lot and cute front porch. The home is also on a culdesac . Inside is an open kitchen to the family room which has a corner set wood burning fireplace. A huge fenced in yard for Fido and cookouts is a plus! Cute dogs and pets are allowed, ugly ones are graded on a sliding scale. Fresh paint and clean tile make Koolaid spills easy to clean. Rentals are going fast in this price range so don't wait! Go see it now!!



(RLNE3712727)