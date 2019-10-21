All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7675 PRAVER DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7675 PRAVER DR E
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:28 PM

7675 PRAVER DR E

7675 Praver Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southpoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7675 Praver Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Southpoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7675 PRAVER DR E have any available units?
7675 PRAVER DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7675 PRAVER DR E have?
Some of 7675 PRAVER DR E's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7675 PRAVER DR E currently offering any rent specials?
7675 PRAVER DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7675 PRAVER DR E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7675 PRAVER DR E is pet friendly.
Does 7675 PRAVER DR E offer parking?
Yes, 7675 PRAVER DR E offers parking.
Does 7675 PRAVER DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7675 PRAVER DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7675 PRAVER DR E have a pool?
No, 7675 PRAVER DR E does not have a pool.
Does 7675 PRAVER DR E have accessible units?
No, 7675 PRAVER DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 7675 PRAVER DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7675 PRAVER DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia