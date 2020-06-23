All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7660 Arble Dr

7660 Arble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7660 Arble Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/863a1c80e4 ----
This adorable townhome has recent renovations, including brand-new stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms, and a new fence around the back yard. The lower level includes an open living and dining space, kitchen with laundry closet, and a powder room. The upper level has two bedrooms with wood-look flooring and ceiling fans and a jack-n-jill bathroom. You\'re sure to love it, so book your showing today!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.
-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.
-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.
-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7660 Arble Dr have any available units?
7660 Arble Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7660 Arble Dr have?
Some of 7660 Arble Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7660 Arble Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7660 Arble Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7660 Arble Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7660 Arble Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7660 Arble Dr offer parking?
No, 7660 Arble Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7660 Arble Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7660 Arble Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7660 Arble Dr have a pool?
No, 7660 Arble Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7660 Arble Dr have accessible units?
No, 7660 Arble Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7660 Arble Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7660 Arble Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
