7660 Arble Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/863a1c80e4 ----

This adorable townhome has recent renovations, including brand-new stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms, and a new fence around the back yard. The lower level includes an open living and dining space, kitchen with laundry closet, and a powder room. The upper level has two bedrooms with wood-look flooring and ceiling fans and a jack-n-jill bathroom. You\'re sure to love it, so book your showing today!



-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult.

-Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.

-Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores and may be equal to one month\'s rent, one and a half months\' rent, or two months\' rent.

-Administration fee is $150. Pet fee is $200 per preapproved pet.

-Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

-One FULL month\'s rent due prior to move-in.

-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.

-Sorry, no Section 8.