/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7653 Rolling Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7653 Rolling Hills Drive

7653 Rolling Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7653 Rolling Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Free Application! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks & Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Sun Room, Fenced-In Backyard, Backyard Patio, Private Pool, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/584948 www.nhr.us
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7653 Rolling Hills Drive have any available units?
7653 Rolling Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7653 Rolling Hills Drive have?
Some of 7653 Rolling Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7653 Rolling Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7653 Rolling Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7653 Rolling Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7653 Rolling Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7653 Rolling Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 7653 Rolling Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7653 Rolling Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7653 Rolling Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7653 Rolling Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7653 Rolling Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 7653 Rolling Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 7653 Rolling Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7653 Rolling Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7653 Rolling Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

