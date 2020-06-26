All apartments in Jacksonville
7652 Saw Timber Ln

7652 Saw Timber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7652 Saw Timber Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single-Story 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2870 Sq. Ft. Home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have any available units?
7652 Saw Timber Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7652 Saw Timber Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7652 Saw Timber Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7652 Saw Timber Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln offer parking?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have a pool?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have accessible units?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
