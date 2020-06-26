Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7652 Saw Timber Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7652 Saw Timber Ln
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7652 Saw Timber Ln
7652 Saw Timber Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7652 Saw Timber Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single-Story 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2870 Sq. Ft. Home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have any available units?
7652 Saw Timber Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7652 Saw Timber Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7652 Saw Timber Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7652 Saw Timber Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln offer parking?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have a pool?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have accessible units?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7652 Saw Timber Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7652 Saw Timber Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia