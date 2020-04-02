All apartments in Jacksonville
7648 DOVE RD

7648 Dove Road · No Longer Available
Location

7648 Dove Road, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Picketville

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7648 DOVE RD have any available units?
7648 DOVE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7648 DOVE RD have?
Some of 7648 DOVE RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7648 DOVE RD currently offering any rent specials?
7648 DOVE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7648 DOVE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7648 DOVE RD is pet friendly.
Does 7648 DOVE RD offer parking?
No, 7648 DOVE RD does not offer parking.
Does 7648 DOVE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7648 DOVE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7648 DOVE RD have a pool?
No, 7648 DOVE RD does not have a pool.
Does 7648 DOVE RD have accessible units?
No, 7648 DOVE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7648 DOVE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7648 DOVE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
