All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1

7631 Indian Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7631 Indian Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Located off of Ricker Rd, in the Indian Lakes subdivision, this large 2 Bedroom/2 bath with fireplace for rent: Galley style kitchen, wet bar, fireplace, Central heat and air. End unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have any available units?
7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have?
Some of 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia