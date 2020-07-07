Rent Calculator
7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1
7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1
7631 Indian Lakes Drive
Location
7631 Indian Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Located off of Ricker Rd, in the Indian Lakes subdivision, this large 2 Bedroom/2 bath with fireplace for rent: Galley style kitchen, wet bar, fireplace, Central heat and air. End unit.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5772038)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have any available units?
7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have?
Some of 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7631 Indian Lakes Dr Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
