All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 763 Ernona St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Jacksonville, FL
763 Ernona St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
763 Ernona St
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
763 Ernona Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Hurry In Special Won't Last Long** -
Deposit equal to 1 months rent!
$50.00 app fee
Apply @ upsidepm.com
(RLNE4882357)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 763 Ernona St have any available units?
763 Ernona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 763 Ernona St currently offering any rent specials?
763 Ernona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Ernona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 763 Ernona St is pet friendly.
Does 763 Ernona St offer parking?
No, 763 Ernona St does not offer parking.
Does 763 Ernona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 Ernona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Ernona St have a pool?
No, 763 Ernona St does not have a pool.
Does 763 Ernona St have accessible units?
No, 763 Ernona St does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Ernona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 763 Ernona St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 763 Ernona St have units with air conditioning?
No, 763 Ernona St does not have units with air conditioning.
