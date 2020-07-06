7625 Leafy Forest Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9554e908e ---- Come see this BEAUTIFUL 2 story, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath BRAND NEW home! You don\'t want to miss out on this one! Home Features beautiful vinyl plank flooring, granite counter tops, gorgeous custom tile shower, central heating and air, garage, and MUCH MORE!! Pet friendly with approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online! ***Estimated completion date 7/24**** *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.