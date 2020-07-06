All apartments in Jacksonville
7625 Leafy Forest Way

7625 Leafy Forest Way · No Longer Available
Location

7625 Leafy Forest Way, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9554e908e ---- Come see this BEAUTIFUL 2 story, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath BRAND NEW home! You don\'t want to miss out on this one! Home Features beautiful vinyl plank flooring, granite counter tops, gorgeous custom tile shower, central heating and air, garage, and MUCH MORE!! Pet friendly with approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online! ***Estimated completion date 7/24**** *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7625 Leafy Forest Way have any available units?
7625 Leafy Forest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7625 Leafy Forest Way have?
Some of 7625 Leafy Forest Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7625 Leafy Forest Way currently offering any rent specials?
7625 Leafy Forest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7625 Leafy Forest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7625 Leafy Forest Way is pet friendly.
Does 7625 Leafy Forest Way offer parking?
Yes, 7625 Leafy Forest Way offers parking.
Does 7625 Leafy Forest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7625 Leafy Forest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7625 Leafy Forest Way have a pool?
No, 7625 Leafy Forest Way does not have a pool.
Does 7625 Leafy Forest Way have accessible units?
No, 7625 Leafy Forest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7625 Leafy Forest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7625 Leafy Forest Way does not have units with dishwashers.

